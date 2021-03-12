Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $16,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 52.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $9,608,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 112.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,452.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,074.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,805.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,476.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MELI shares. HSBC raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,645.72.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

