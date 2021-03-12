Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $122.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.45.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,147,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,095,399. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FISV. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

