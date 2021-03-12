Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,431 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Motco boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 335.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

NYSE MSI opened at $177.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.02. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $184.88. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.69.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.