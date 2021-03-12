Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,149 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $13,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in The Progressive by 74.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

In other The Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $255,447.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $90.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.44 and its 200 day moving average is $93.03.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

