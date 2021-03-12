Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 106,166 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,621 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 106,166 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $145.10 on Wednesday. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $151.46. The company has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.52.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.