Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 116,000 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.29% of Silgan worth $11,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,708,000 after acquiring an additional 216,214 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Silgan by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,923,000 after purchasing an additional 70,658 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 151.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 615,619 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Silgan by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 746,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after purchasing an additional 122,078 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

