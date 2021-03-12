Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 215 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $821.89.

EQIX opened at $622.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $697.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $732.08. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total transaction of $114,228.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

