Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 22,872 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,872 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 54,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 36,017 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 302,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after buying an additional 48,278 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 151,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.74.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.