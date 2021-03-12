Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 28,908 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 28,908 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cigna were worth $18,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Cigna by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Cigna by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Cigna by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in Cigna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 179,206 shares of company stock valued at $39,603,967 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $236.61 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $242.16. The company has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

