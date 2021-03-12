Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 69,500 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.18% of Williams-Sonoma worth $13,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,686,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSM opened at $129.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.57. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,913,420. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

