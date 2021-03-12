Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 69,500 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.18% of Williams-Sonoma worth $13,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,631,000 after buying an additional 113,724 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 132.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 40,174 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 26.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 119,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,913,420 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $129.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.57. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

