Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock Position Decreased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 161,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 74,847 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Shares of WORK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.05. 94,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,445,585. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.17 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Slack Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $183,832.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,485,935.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $213,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 294,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,135.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,716 shares of company stock worth $7,898,011. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.