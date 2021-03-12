Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $41,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,146,807.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,266 shares of company stock worth $22,235,886. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 107.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,773,000 after buying an additional 2,028,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,947,000 after buying an additional 89,745 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,279,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,932,000 after acquiring an additional 204,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,362,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,351,000 after acquiring an additional 52,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -71.48 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.