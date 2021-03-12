Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Position Cut by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,100 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $11,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Snap by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,660,039.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,735,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,421,819.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,225,536.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,301,960 shares in the company, valued at $67,441,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Huber Research raised Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

Snap stock opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.07 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $73.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.47.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

