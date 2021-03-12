Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Holdings Raised by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Snap-on by 70.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 6,660.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,385,124.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,605 shares of company stock worth $14,986,688. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $217.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $221.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

