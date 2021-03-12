Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,605 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,688 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.08. 6,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.83. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $221.59. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

