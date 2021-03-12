Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Trading 6.4% Higher

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)’s stock price traded up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $9.54. 1,020,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,229,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $66.12 million, a P/E ratio of -137.14 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 55,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $550,539.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,042.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 32.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Socket Mobile by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Socket Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 2.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

