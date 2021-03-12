Solana 1-Day Volume Tops $203.80 Million (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, Solana has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. One Solana coin can currently be bought for about $15.03 or 0.00026215 BTC on popular exchanges. Solana has a total market cap of $4.01 billion and approximately $203.80 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00049465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.97 or 0.00650552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00065385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00026273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

SOL is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 267,139,241 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

