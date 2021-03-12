SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.