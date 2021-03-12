Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Trading Up 6.5%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 2,057,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,199,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

A number of analysts have commented on SNGX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Soligenix in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Soligenix alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Soligenix by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Soligenix by 1,086.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 124,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Soligenix by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.