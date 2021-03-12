Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Short Interest Update

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 188.9% from the February 11th total of 456,900 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 target price on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

XPL stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. 4,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,556. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. Solitario Zinc has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.11% of Solitario Zinc worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

