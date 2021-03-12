Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Short Interest Update

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 188.9% from the February 11th total of 456,900 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 target price on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.
XPL stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. 4,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,556. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. Solitario Zinc has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.25.
About Solitario Zinc
Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.
