SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Short Interest Update

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, a growth of 191.5% from the February 11th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SOS stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.49% of SOS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of SOS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,447,332. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65. SOS has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $15.88.

SOS Limited, a technology company, provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for emergency rescue services to corporate and individual members. It operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, car rescue, financial rescue, and mutual assistance rescue cards; cooperative cloud products, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud products, such as News Today and E-Commerce Today.

