South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,427 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.96% of South Jersey Industries worth $42,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJI opened at $28.80 on Thursday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

