SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.54

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.54 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8.89 ($0.12). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12), with a volume of 21,891 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.68.

SpaceandPeople Company Profile (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

