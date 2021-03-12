SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1,015.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.62. 826,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,498,966. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

