SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,119 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $22,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $161.01 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.52.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

