SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Position Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 32,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI stock opened at $141.48 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.