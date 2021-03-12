SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,076,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89,170 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 8.3% of Veritable L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Veritable L.P. owned 2.48% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $451,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY traded up $6.56 on Wednesday, reaching $471.22. The company had a trading volume of 69,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,819. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $470.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $452.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.19.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.