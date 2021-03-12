Spectiv Market Cap Reaches $30,342.61 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Spectiv token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectiv has a total market cap of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00049897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.99 or 0.00661741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00065249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00026006 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv (CRYPTO:SIG) is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars.

