Spectrecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00053075 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.80 or 0.00251567 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001898 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009084 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010423 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

