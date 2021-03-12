Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Down 5.6%

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) fell 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.69. 2,406,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,672,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $538.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $709,225.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,481.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $302,843.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 351,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,102.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 261,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,801. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,154.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

