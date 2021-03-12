Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.23

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.23 and last traded at $39.15, with a volume of 119976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

