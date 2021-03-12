Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,138 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.24% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $10,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -519.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Spirit Realty Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

