Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,726,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $225.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.79. The stock has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a PE ratio of 357.29, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,641.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,073,030 shares of company stock worth $243,589,640. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

