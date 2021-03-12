SSI Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,566,000 after buying an additional 325,014 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,369,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,975,000 after purchasing an additional 117,225 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,300,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 952,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,535,000 after purchasing an additional 251,104 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 947,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 629,689 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.59. The stock had a trading volume of 71,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,352. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $57.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.42.

