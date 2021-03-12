Stakinglab (LABX) Market Cap Hits $1,397.27

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $1,397.27 and $1.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Stakinglab token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00026402 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000633 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000050 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001381 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

LABX is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

