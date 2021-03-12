Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,022,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 777,773 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for 1.9% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $539,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.07. The company had a trading volume of 27,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,604. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

