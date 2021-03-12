State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 314,141 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,629,536 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 314,141 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.4% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $807,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,969,738 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,255,614,000 after buying an additional 176,059 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 71,523 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,043,000 after buying an additional 22,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $232.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

