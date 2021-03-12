Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $316.65 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $316.65 million and $31.52 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00049348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.38 or 0.00647449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 100% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00065047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Status

