Stealth (XST) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Stealth token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stealth has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $7.18 million and $9,592.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000827 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000154 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018236 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth Token Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,879,559 tokens. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

