Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Cap of $179.58 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Steem has a market cap of $179.58 million and approximately $46.41 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 393,103,844 coins and its circulating supply is 376,129,750 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

