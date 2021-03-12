Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,121 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.61. 183,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,009,010. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.69.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

