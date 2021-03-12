Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,908 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $172,423,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,740,000 after buying an additional 865,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after buying an additional 732,746 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,345,000 after buying an additional 658,092 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,016,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.33. The stock had a trading volume of 62,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,078. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $139.75.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

