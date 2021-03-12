Stelac Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 212,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,516,000 after buying an additional 51,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 75.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 126,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after buying an additional 54,428 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 351.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 88,085 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after buying an additional 17,145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CQQQ traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,567. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.50. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

