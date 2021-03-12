Stelac Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWC. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of EWC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 274,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,086. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.