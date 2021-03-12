Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

frontdoor stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $55.29. 2,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,130. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor, inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.75.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

