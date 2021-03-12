Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 532.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACES traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.36. The stock had a trading volume of 367,115 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.22.

