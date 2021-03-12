Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,549,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $10.90 on Wednesday, reaching $2,029.46. 33,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,645. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,003.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1,740.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

