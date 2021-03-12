Stelac Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after purchasing an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,365,000 after purchasing an additional 179,853 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,888. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $255.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

