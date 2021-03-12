Stelac Advisory Services LLC Takes $4.94 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,000. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.3% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USB traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.70. 283,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,701,196. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $54.39.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

